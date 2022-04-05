PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to meet Indian cricket officials in Dubai next week

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja will reportedly meet Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials in Dubai next week.

Reports in local media said Ramiz will meet BCCI officials during the International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting while the meeting is said to be vital in the cricketing nations' future.

ICC meeting is set to be held in Dubai from April 7 and will last for three days till April 10. The session will begin with a chief executive meeting where various issues will be reviewed.

Ramiz will also share a special report to the cricket governing body on hosting the Pak-Australia series in the first meeting in two years.

Furthermore, PCB officials will also hold meetings with other heads of the respective boards to create future opportunities for Pakistan cricket. Chairman PCB will also share the proposed plan for the four-nation T20 tournament including Pakistan, India, England, and Australia.

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns in the series while Ashes rivals Australia and England will also face each other. The proposed tournament has an estimated revenue generation of $650 Million.