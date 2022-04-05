Aamir Liaquat comes up with new charges against PM Imran in latest video clip
Web Desk
10:59 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Aamir Liaquat comes up with new charges against PM Imran in latest video clip
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – Days after warning Prime Minister Imran Khan against removing General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appointing a new army chief, former PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain says Khan called him over and discussed his plan to appoint a new commander of the Pakistan Army.

In a video clip he shared on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, Aamir was reacting to PM Khan's use of the word "traitor" for the dissident members of his party who, according to him, became part of a conspiracy against him hatched by the United States of America.

In the beginning of the video clip, Aamir says no dissident member deserves to be called a traitor. He said he did not even participate in the vote on the no-trust motion as he was hospitalised due to a heart disease.

Addressing PM Imran, who is facing a tough political situation after dissolving the parliament, the TV show host asked, "How dare you call me a traitor?"

"I testify against you that you attempted to remove Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa," he said.

Aamir then told PM Imran not to test his patience. He said the prime minister tried to remove the top commander with the help of a corps commander. He then challenged the prime minister to remove the COAS if he could.

Aamir also said the letter the prime minister showed at the Parade Ground rally was "fake" and Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders too were involved in this game.

Towards the end of the video clip, Aamir mocked President Arif Alvi by calling him a dentist. "Please ask Mr dentist to stop issuing inappropriate orders," he said.

This is not the first time Aamir has made claims about army chief's removal. In another clip, he said he would be the strongest voice against any move to remove the army chief.

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI, calls Imran Khan ... 09:59 AM | 4 Apr, 2022

KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain parted way with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after President Arif Alvi dissolved the ...

More From This Category
Pregnant goat dies after gang rape in India
10:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful ...
08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Get ready for fresh elections in next three ...
07:34 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Pakistan strongly condemns vandalization and ...
06:51 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
‘Shameless interference': Russia slams US for ...
06:02 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Punjab Assembly session to elect new CM postponed ...
05:25 PM | 5 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sinf-e-Aahan: Arzoo's viral scene draws mixed response
06:20 PM | 5 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr