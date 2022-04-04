Aamir Liaquat quits PTI, calls Imran Khan ‘traitor’
KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain parted way with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on former prime minister Imran Khan’s advice.
On Sunday, the advice was to the President for dissolving the assembly immediately after NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion submitted by the joint Opposition against Imran Khan.
Lashing out at Khan, the televengalist said that the decision has proved that the Opposition’s move was justified.
He claimed that the Imran Khan will have to face Article 6 of the Constitution for his “surprise move”.
یہ جو سرپرائز ہے— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) April 3, 2022
آرٹیکل 6 اِس کی پرائز ہے
یاد رکھنا غدار کپتان
تم مگر جنرل قمر باجوہ کو نہ ہٹا سکے
تم مگر فوج میں بغاوت نہ کراسکے @ImranKhanPTI
Calling the former prime minister a “traitor,” Aamir Liaquat Hussain claimed that Imran Khan wanted to remove Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
