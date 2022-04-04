CJP Bandial forms larger SC bench to hear suo motu notice on NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandiyal Monday formed a larger bench to hear the suo-moto notice today (Monday) of the prevailing political crisis arising from National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling to block no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and subsequent dissolution of the assembly.

Headed by the chief justice, the five-member bench comprises Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mzahar Alam Mian Khel, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.

On Sunday, a three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Umar Atta Bindiyal, Justice Aijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the suo-moto notice.

During yesterday’s hearing, the chief justice ruled that all orders and actions of the prime minister and president vis a vis dissolution of the National Assembly would be subject to the court order.

Commenting on the latest political developments, CJP Bandial said the law-and-order situation should be maintained. “This is an important matter and a hearing will be held tomorrow,” he said, barring all political parties and government institutions from taking advantage of the situation.

The Supreme Court's intervention comes after members of the PDM-led alliance protested the dismissal of the no-confidence vote against Khan by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, as well as the suggestion to dissolve legislative assemblies.

Calling PM Imran’s decision ‘unconstitutional’, PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari also filed a petition against the ruling and urged the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

NA session to vote on no-confidence motion was prorogued after Deputy Speaker ruled to reject no-trust motion saying it’s a part of ‘foreign conspiracy’. He mentioned that motion opposed Article 5 of the Constitution.

Newly appointed Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry presented before the deputy speaker that the no-trust move was brought with the support of a foreign conspiracy and therefore the chair should give its ruling on the matter before deciding on the no-trust move.