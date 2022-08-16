Islamabad police in action after video of harassing foreign women on Independence Day goes viral

10:06 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Islamabad police in action after video of harassing foreign women on Independence Day goes viral
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has taken notice of harassment of foreign tourists by a group of men in federal capital on the eve of the Independence Day (August 14).

The development comes after a video of indecent behaviour went viral on social media showing how the foreign women faced harassment when they were visiting Shakarparian to join the celebrations of the Pakistan Independence Day.

The foreigners can be seen standing helplessly in the middle of a crowd as some youngsters are attempting to take selfies with them.

However, some voices can also be heard in the background, asking the crowd to disperse and do not disturb them.

Taking action, Islamabad police have registered an FIR and sent the videos to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for identification of the suspects.

DIG Operations Sohail Zaffar Chatta will supervise the investigation and take measures to ensure immediate arrest of the suspects. 

