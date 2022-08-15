Mufti Taqi Usmani slams dancing performance at official Independence Day ceremony

12:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Mufti Taqi Usmani slams dancing performance at official Independence Day ceremony
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – The nation celebrated the 76th Independence Day on Sunday with traditional zeal and fervour across Pakistan.

The day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters while a main ceremony was held at Jinnah Convention Centre in the capital city.

The main event, which was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has drawn flak over a dance performance by a group of men and women dancers.

Men dancers can be seen wearing black white pant coat while the female participants donned skin-tight glittering dress for the show.

The clip of the dance video has gone viral on social media where people are calling out the coalition government for “such shameful conduct” with some calling it an “insult to our Independence Day”.

Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usman also lambasted the government for featuring such performance at the Independence Day ceremony.

Such mixed and sensual dance performance is tantamount to sprinkle salt on the wounds of the nation, the religious scholar said.

