Pakistan’s re-recorded national anthem is out on diamond jubilee of Independence

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the ‘more inclusive’ national anthem, composed with modern technology, at the national flag hoisting ceremony.

The new version of the national anthem is inclusive of the cultures, languages and traditions of South Asian nation. It has been re-recorded after 68 years, with the participation of at least 155 singers, 48 musicians and 6 bandmasters.

The new recording shows the country’s cultural, civilizational and regional colours, which gives a message of unity, brotherhood, and regional identity.

The project has been completed in collaboration with various departments, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Pakistan Army’s media wing.

The video of the new anthem featured people from different cultures as it displays the variety of religions and professions found in the country of nearly 221 million.

Pakistan’s original anthem was composed by Ahmed G. Chagla and it was written by poet Abdul Hafeez Jalandhari in the year 1954.

Shehbaz Sharif will become the second prime minister after the first elected prime minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan, who will unveil the newly recorded National Anthem on August 14.

Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif has become the second elected Prime Minister after Liaquat Ali Khan to have honour of unveiling the anthem.

Unveiling the national anthem at the Jinnah Convention Centre, PM Shehbaz said he vowed to transform Pakistan into an economic power like their forefathers, on this Independence Day.

وزیراعظم پاکستان محمد شہباز شریف پرچم کشائی کی مرکزی تقریب سے خطاب کر رہے ہیں۔ https://t.co/fPAOO9RmMn — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 14, 2022

He also stressed the need for holding a national dialogue and developing a consensus on the "charter of economy" among all the stakeholders, expressing hope that we can also become an economic power.

Pakistanis are celebrating the diamond jubilee of its independence with traditional zeal and fervor.