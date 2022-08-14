PM Shehbaz inaugurates Islamabad’s Rawal Dam flyover
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated the Rawal Chowk Flyover and greeted Independence Day celebrations to the entire nation.
Addressing the ceremony, the premier appreciated the spirit involved in the completion of Rawal Chowk flyover project, and further directed to complete the intracity public transport project within a month.
PM Sharif said it is a good sign that work on the flyover was expedited, expressing hope that all Pakistanis should work in the same manner.
Live 🔴 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing inaugural ceremony of Rawal Dam Flyover.https://t.co/0i1dppAkiT— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 14, 2022
On account of Independence, PM said that Muslims got this country by sacrificing millions of lives in the great movement.
Meanwhile, the track of the new flyover was expected to overcome the traffic jam on the earlier road where around 150,000 vehicles on an average ply per day, reports said.
CDA chairman and other officials told the premier that the remaining underpasses would be completed before the deadline.
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders early completion of ... 02:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Wapda and FWO to complete the Diamer Bhasha Dam project by ...
It was reported that nearly 20 buses have been added to the Islamabad Metro Bus fleet, bringing the total number to 50,
