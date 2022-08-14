PM Shehbaz inaugurates Islamabad’s Rawal Dam flyover
Web Desk
05:29 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz inaugurates Islamabad’s Rawal Dam flyover
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated the Rawal Chowk Flyover and greeted Independence Day celebrations to the entire nation.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier appreciated the spirit involved in the completion of Rawal Chowk flyover project, and further directed to complete the intracity public transport project within a month.

PM Sharif said it is a good sign that work on the flyover was expedited, expressing hope that all Pakistanis should work in the same manner.

On account of Independence, PM said that Muslims got this country by sacrificing millions of lives in the great movement.

Meanwhile, the track of the new flyover was expected to overcome the traffic jam on the earlier road where around 150,000 vehicles on an average ply per day, reports said.

CDA chairman and other officials told the premier that the remaining underpasses would be completed before the deadline.

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders early completion of ... 02:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Wapda and FWO to complete the Diamer Bhasha Dam project by ...

It was reported that nearly 20 buses have been added to the Islamabad Metro Bus fleet, bringing the total number to 50,

More From This Category
Russian President Putin felicitates Pakistan on ...
06:44 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
State Bank unveils Rs75 commemorative banknote on ...
04:26 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Pakistan’s re-recorded national anthem is out ...
04:54 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR
02:19 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
Pakistan Air Force releases special song to ...
12:40 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
ISPR clears the air about presence of TTP ...
10:56 AM | 14 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly wins hearts with stunning photos in bridal outfit
07:06 PM | 14 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr