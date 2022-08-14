Saudi Arabia allows all types of visitors to perform Umrah

RIYADH – Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed all types of visitors, including those holding tourist visas, to perform Umrah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi officials made it possible for holders of all types of visas to perform pilgrimage to enrich Umrah performers' cultural and religious experience.

It was reported that visitors can perform Umrah by making an appointment through the Eatmarna application or sending applications to the Unified National Visa Platform.

Kingdom, with a number of approved tourism companies and agencies, allows the possibility of obtaining an Umrah visa for pilgrims.

The visitors however are also required to have health insurance that covers treatment for Covid infections, accidents, flight delays or cancellations, and other issues in order to perform Umrah – the Islamic pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

The recent decision is valid for the new Umrah season that started in late July. The development comes after the kingdom's announcement early this month of re-introducing the on-arrival visa program after it had been suspended for about two years in wake of the Covid pandemic.

Officials eased prerequisites for travel in recent times to fulfill the objective of the Saudi 2030 Vision of reaching 30 million Umrah pilgrims per year. Saudi 2030 Vision is an ambitious development plan designed to diversify the kingdom’s oil-dependent economy.