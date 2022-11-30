Ten terrorists killed, one held in Balochistan IBO: ISPR
QUETTA – At least ten terrorists were killed and one was apprehended in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kohlu area by Pakistani forces.
In a statement, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations said militants were involved in several terror-related incidents including attacks on security forces, and civilians and the planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8.
It further said as forces were taking blocking positions after identification of the terrorists’ location, the militants opened fire on the troops.
After a heavy exchange of fire, 10 terrorists were killed and one was apprehended in injured condition while two terrorists managed to escape, the military’s media wing said, adding that the operation to trace them continued in the area.
Forces also take a heavy cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices from their possession.
TTP ends cease-fire, announces fresh attacks in ... 09:25 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The outlawed TTP, also known as Pakistani Taliban, announced to re-launch attacks across the South ...
Army maintained that security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.
