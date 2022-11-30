What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from December 1?
Web Desk
10:17 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from December 1?
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – The prices of all petroleum products are estimated to go down from tomorrow (December 1) in light of the decline of crude oil.

Reports in local media suggest that the Sharif-led government is expected to cut fuel prices to pass on the global drop to consumers as the cash-strapped country is experiencing record inflation in recent months.

Crude oil lately sank $2.57 to $81.14 per barrel and Pakistani consumers would be able to avail this relief if the government passes on the entire reduction in global oil prices to them.

Masses already faced several oil price shocks since the ruling alliance government came into power to fulfill its commitment with the international lender.

Lately, the former spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance Muzammil Aslam demanded a substantial cut in key petroleum products.

"Oil prices are now lower than pre Russia-Ukraine and trading at lowest level of 2022. The local petrol price year ago were at Rs113.48/litre when crude were below $75/bbl. Let’s see how much Ishaq Dar can pass on…prices must reduce by Rs25/litre", he wrote on social media, saying it's time to pass on relief.

Two weeks back, the government kept the price of petrol unchanged at Rs224.80 per litre for the next fortnight.

OGRA informed about possible fuel shortage in ... 10:05 AM | 7 Nov, 2022

KARACHI – The oil industry has informed the government about an expected petrol shortage in the coming days due ...

More From This Category
Two martyred as suicide bomber targets FC truck ...
10:32 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Azam Nazeer Tarar to return as law minister as PM ...
09:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Ten terrorists killed, one held in Balochistan ...
09:18 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Submarine cable cuts disrupt internet services in ...
09:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Pakistani govt increases fee for trophy hunting ...
08:55 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Congratulations pour in for new Army Chief ...
08:00 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan teaches some dance moves to famous Quick Style gang
11:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr