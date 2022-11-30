Internet services restored after disruption in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Wednesday said that all internet services have been restored, hours after disruption was reported across the country.
A statement issued by the country’s telecommunication regulator said the fault in the international submarine cable system has been removed.
"Faults in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 were repaired at 2 AM PST. Internet services are operational as per normal routine," a tweet shared by the authority reads.
Faults in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 were repaired at 2 AM PST. Internet services are operational as per normal routine. https://t.co/03XmNIx2td— PTA (@PTAofficialpk) November 30, 2022
On Tuesday, it was reported that a dual cut in the terrestrial segment of South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5 was reported impacting internet services across the South Asian country.
“Alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made. Work is underway to remove the fault,” PTA confirmed.
Due to faults in cables, internet users faced slow internet speed on social media platforms while some people reported outages.
SEAMEWE-5, also known as South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5, is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecom links between Singapore and France. The 20,000 kilometres long underground cable system was commissioned in 2016.
At least seven submarine internet cable systems are currently connecting to Pakistan.
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Internet services restored after disruption in Pakistan10:56 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Two martyred as suicide bomber targets FC truck carrying cops for ...10:32 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
- What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from December 1?10:17 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Azam Nazeer Tarar to return as law minister as PM rejects resignation09:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Ten terrorists killed, one held in Balochistan IBO: ISPR09:18 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Maryam Noor shares breathtaking pictures from her wedding festivities10:50 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn's new pictures in bridal lehenga make fans swoon over her11:32 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Head of jury at International Film Festival of India calls The ...10:25 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022