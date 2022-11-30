One-way traffic violators to face criminal cases in Lahore
Cases will be registered under provisions of negligent driving
Share
LAHORE – In another bid to curb deadly accidents, Lahore traffic police have decided that violators of one-way traffic law could be tried under section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr. Assad Malhi announced the stern measures in an awareness campaign at Liberty Chowk.
He said the measures were taken in wake of the rising number of deaths and injuries in accidents that occurred due to one-way rule violations and announced that the violators will face criminal cases.
Stressing to follow traffic rules in the metropolis, CTO termed the recent measure the sternest punishment for an offense falling in the category of traffic rule violation. Violators put their lives and passersby at risk, he said, adding that such violation leads to traffic disruption in the city as well.
ون وے ٹریفک کی خلاف ورزی پر چلان کےساتھ ساتھ مقدمہ بھی درج ہوگا،@OfficialDPRPP @drmalhi #TrafficRules #Avoid_one_way_violation #RoadSafety #Trafficawareness #Accident #Trafficfines pic.twitter.com/laBstGn4eQ— City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) November 29, 2022
Mr. Malhi further mentioned that more than 225,000 challans were issued for violation of one-way traffic in 2022, and lamented that despite the strict rules, a large number of motorists do not refrain from violating one-way traffic.
He further mentioned that no heavy vehicle will be allowed to enter in provincial capital without a fitness certificate, linking the heavy vehicles to rising smog in recent days, and further mentioned that vehicles carrying sand, or mud will not be allowed to enter the city without tarpaulin.
During the awareness campaign, helmets were also distributed among the bike riders in Liberty Market to create a sense of security and safety.
Lahore police raise fine for one-way traffic rule ... 07:01 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered traffic authorities to impose a fine of Rs2,000 on commuters for ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: Ben Stokes among several England players fall sick ahead of ...12:32 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
-
- One-way traffic violators to face criminal cases in Lahore11:23 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Internet services restored after disruption in Pakistan10:56 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Three martyred as suicide bomber targets FC truck carrying cops for ...10:32 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
- Mahira Khan teaches some dance moves to famous Quick Style gang11:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Maryam Noor shares breathtaking pictures from her wedding festivities10:50 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn's new pictures in bridal lehenga make fans swoon over her11:32 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022