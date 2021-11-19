Lahore police raise fine for one-way traffic rule violation

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered traffic authorities to impose a fine of Rs2,000 on commuters for violating the one-way rule.

The court issued the order while hearing a case related to measures taken to control smog on Friday. The chief traffic officer (CTO) also attended the hearing.

CTO told court that police helpline received most calls from citizens about blockade of roads dur to protests. He revealed that more than 2,000 demonstrations including seven big public gathering events were held in the provincial capital in a year.

The court appreciated CTO for his diligent work, besides issuing an order to prepare a road management plan.