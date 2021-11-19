‘Un-Islamic’ – Pakistan drops chemical castration as punishment to repeat sex offenders 

ISLAMABAD – Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said on Friday that a clause that allowed chemical castration of serial sex offenders had been removed from the recently approved anti-rape bill.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, she said that it had been withdrawn from the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021, following the objections raised by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

CII, a state-run body that interprets laws from an Islamic perspective, termed chemical castration an un-Islamic practice.

A day earlier, the joint session of the parliament approved 33 legislation bills, including the anti-rape criminal law.

The bill was presented by PM’s aide on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan with Jamaat-i-Islami members introducing an amendment demanding the replacement of chemical castration with hanging.

The recent legislation related to sex crimes was rooted by public outcry against a recent surge in incidents of rape of women and children in the South Asian country.

The incumbent authorities will establish special courts across the country to expedite trials of rape suspects and decide cases of sexual abuse expeditiously, preferably within four months.

Earlier in 2020, PM Imran Khan approved a law for the chemical castration of serial rapists. The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting wherein the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance.