OGRA cuts LPG price by Rs37.13 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday decreased the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price by Rs37.13 per kg, to Rs196.75 per kg.

According to the OGRA notification, the new price will take effect on June 1. The price of an 11.8 kg household LPG cylinder has decreased by Rs438, fixing the new price as Rs2,321.

It is recalled that the price of the same LPG cylinder was stood at Rs2,758.89 in the outgoing month of May.

A day earlier, the federal government slashed the petrol prices by Rs8 per litre. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during a televised address.

Following the decision, the price of petrol has been lowered to Rs262 per litre, reflecting a reduction of Rs8. Similarly, the new price for diesel will be Rs253 per litre, indicating a decrease of Rs5.