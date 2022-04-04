Cricket legends praise Imran Khan’s ‘surprise’ move against no-trust vote

12:15 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
Cricket legends praise Imran Khan’s ‘surprise’ move against no-trust vote
ISLAMABAD – Former cricket legends have praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for crushing the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against him in the National Assembly. 

On Sunday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move against the premier, saying it is against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Taking the floor shortly after the NA session began, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5. He reiterated the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

Reacting to what is being dubbed as PTI leaders surprise move, former bowling star Waseem Akram praised Khan as “The Game Changer”.

Waqar Younis also took to Twitter to appreciate Imran Khan. “As always Proud of you Skipper, What a Master stroke,” he wrote while hailing the government’s move to crush the no-confidence motion. 

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders have termed the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional and requested the court to block “Imran Khan’s martial law”.

