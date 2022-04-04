PIA bars flight crew from fasting during Ramadan
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has barred members of cabin crew from fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.
Reports said that PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed that a notification in this regard has been issued.
The notification has issued by General Manager Flights Services Amir Bashir, stopping the crew members from fasting during the holy month.
The notification said that there is no denying the usefulness of fasting, however, performing the duties on the flight by fasting can have adverse effects on health.
