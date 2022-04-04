President Alvi asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to send name for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Monday sought a name for the caretaker prime minister from incumbent premier Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

The president sent a letter under Article 224 A (1 )of the Constitution of Pakistan to Khan and Sharif a day after he dissolved the National Assembly.

The letter says that in case the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Committee shall comprise eight members of the outgoing National Assembly or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Alvi mentioned in the letter that the incumbent PM Imran Khan would continue to hold the office of the prime minister till the appointment of the caretaker.