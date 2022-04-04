President Alvi asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to send name for caretaker PM
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Monday sought a name for the caretaker prime minister from incumbent premier Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.
The president sent a letter under Article 224 A (1 )of the Constitution of Pakistan to Khan and Sharif a day after he dissolved the National Assembly.
The letter says that in case the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly.
President sends advice to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the formation of a caretaker setup pic.twitter.com/JbxbsMO6TM— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) April 4, 2022
The Committee shall comprise eight members of the outgoing National Assembly or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.
President Alvi mentioned in the letter that the incumbent PM Imran Khan would continue to hold the office of the prime minister till the appointment of the caretaker.
President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly 01:20 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday. The president took the decision after ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Legendary Pakistani climber Little Karim passes away in Rawlpindi02:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
- President Alvi asks Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif to send name for ...01:49 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
- Watch: Muslims offer Tarawih prayers for first time at New York’s ...01:02 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
-
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt set to tie the knot this month06:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Celebs come forward to support PM Imran in face of no-trust move05:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022