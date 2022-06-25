Amar Khan feels honoured to shoot with this real life hero

Lollywood diva Amar Khan has been charming her way into the audience's heart by dabbling in versatile roles. Apart from Khan’s abiding aura bewitching the masses, the dazzling actress-writer recently came up with another heartwarming video.

Winning the internet, the talent powerhouse shared a video where she can be seen singing praises of Asma, a policewoman from Karachi's Ferozeabad Station, for her services all while wearing a poly-cotton blended uniform and working tirelessly to serve her nation.

Showering the lady officer with praises, Amar appreciated the working women in Pakistan and paid homage to their struggles and successes in a male-dominated society. Needless to say, it was awe-inspiring to see Amar and Asma radiating respect for each other.

Calling her 'Lady Singham Asma', the 32-year-old rising star said she feels honoured to shoot scenes with her real-life hero.

The Dum Mastam actress has a promising career ahead of her owing to her versatility and dedication. She possesses the qualities to bring her characters to life and does justice to whatever role she is offered. Her critically acclaimed leading roles have earned her numerous accolades from critiques.

The daughter of veteran actor Fareeha Jabeen has bagged numerous roles portraying the diversity and complex characters. She debuted in acting with a 2017 short film, Chashm-e-Num.

Khan recently had her movie, Dum Mastam, released on Eid-ul-Fitr, opposite Imran Ashraf. The project scored 5.6 on IMDb Ratings.