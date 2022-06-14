Rumoured price of iPhone 14 triggers kidney jokes, meme festival on social media

Pakistani social media users are looking for the 'organs they don't need' as reports suggest that price of the iPhone 14 will be around half a million in local currency.

Tech giant Apple is expected to bring its latest top-of-the-line gadgets in September this year and new phones will come with the biggest front camera upgrade and whopping prices.

Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will power the latest phone with auto-focus for the first time. The sensor will reportedly be a 48-megapixel with the addition of new colors.

With the latest update for top-notch quality, Apple will launch iPhone 14 in Pakistan at a massive figure of Rs. 460,000.

With the latest rumours about the prices of highly sought cell phones, social media users are sharing hilarious memes as the country is already facing several economic woes, mainly soaring inflation.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Expected iPhone 14 price in Pakistan: 4,60,000 inclusive of 1,00,000 tax.



"It will remain out of reach even after selling both kidneys" 😅#iPhone #iPhone14 "iPhone 14" — Momin 🇵🇰 (@iMominAli_21) June 14, 2022

The new iPhone 14 is marked at a very high price of Rs. 460,000 in Pakistan. The latest device from Apple is expected to be launched this year in the October/November period. #startuprepublic #iphone14 #technology #smartphone #updates pic.twitter.com/6B1Qx9iOHk — The Startup Republic (@tsuprepublic) June 14, 2022

#iPhone14 to launch in Pakistan with expected price of 460,000



Le me: pic.twitter.com/LgpSc7kxCW — گدامڙو (@gidamro) June 14, 2022

Iphone 14 is going to launch in Pakistan of 460,000....#iPhone14

Le Pakistanis: pic.twitter.com/tqIGcTcMar — 𝗛𝗔𝗭𝗤𝗘𝗘𝗟 𝗔𝗛𝗠𝗔𝗗 (@HAZQEELAHMAD12) June 14, 2022

Me at 4 am calculating how I can sell my kidney , lungs ND heart to buy an iphone 14#iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/od3yuYwWNl — 𝗛𝗔𝗭𝗤𝗘𝗘𝗟 𝗔𝗛𝗠𝗔𝗗 (@HAZQEELAHMAD12) June 14, 2022