Rumoured price of iPhone 14 triggers kidney jokes, meme festival on social media
Web Desk
09:22 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Source: social media
Share

Pakistani social media users are looking for the 'organs they don't need' as reports suggest that price of the iPhone 14 will be around half a million in local currency.

Tech giant Apple is expected to bring its latest top-of-the-line gadgets in September this year and new phones will come with the biggest front camera upgrade and whopping prices.

Tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will power the latest phone with auto-focus for the first time. The sensor will reportedly be a 48-megapixel with the addition of new colors.

With the latest update for top-notch quality, Apple will launch iPhone 14 in Pakistan at a massive figure of Rs. 460,000.

With the latest rumours about the prices of highly sought cell phones, social media users are sharing hilarious memes as the country is already facing several economic woes, mainly soaring inflation.

Check out some of the reactions here:

