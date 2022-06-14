Pakistani cabinet to hold inquiry into 'mishandling' of Bahria Town funds
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to set up a committee to investigate the alleged mishandling of the Bahria Town money, which was illegally transferred to and later confiscated in the United Kingdom, but was not returned to Pakistan's national exchequer.
The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.
Briefing media persons along with other cabinet members after the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said an amount of Rs50 billion had to be returned to the national exchequer, but it did not happen.
Rana Sanaullah said the PTI government rather provided relief to Bahria Town and allegedly got its share in the amount. He said that a 458 kanal piece of land was transferred by Bahria Town to Al-Qadir Trust, the trustees of which are former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse. He said that Farah Gogi had fled the country as a piece of 200 kanal land was transferred to her name by Bahria Town in Bani Gala.
Rana Sanaullah said this was the true face of Imran Khan who plundered the public money by getting his share in Rs50 billion and provided relief to Bahria Town.
