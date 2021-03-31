Facebook, Google plan new undersea cables to boost Southeast Asia internet
Facebook and Google are planning two new undersea internet cables to connect South East Asia to North America.
The project with regional telecom companies is going to launch to boost internet services in Singapore and Indonesia.
This comes after Facebook withdrew three projects to connect the US to Hong Kong with similar cables, following government concerns over spying, Radio Pakistan reported.
The cables require regulatory approval from the governments involved.
Named Echo and Bifrost, the cables will be the first two to go through a new diverse route crossing the Java Sea, and they will increase overall subsea capacity in the trans-Pacific by about 70%.
The cables will be the first to directly connect North America to the main parts of Indonesia, Facebook added. The cables are due to be completed by 2023, in partnership with Google and Indonesian Telecoms Company.
