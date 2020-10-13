Apple unveils its iPhone 12 series today: What to expect?

CUPERTINO, Calif. – Apple is all set to launch its new iPhone tonight, the US tech giant announced on Tuesday.

The latest iPhone 12 will be unveiled at an event at 10:00 pm (PKT).

The event carries the tagline “Hi, Speed” in a veiled reference to the super internet capabilities provided by the first 5G iPhone or the power of Apple A14 the new chipset of flagship phone.

This year, the Cupertino-based company has changed the schedule of mobile phone launch; usually Apple phones are put on the sale one week-and-a-half after the launch.

Four of the new Apple phone’s versions, including two basic models and two Pro models, are expected to be released today. iPhone 12 mini is also to be included in the league.

New series to come with LIDAR sensor Super Retina XDR OLED and Quad Camera setup.

The iPhone mini along with iPhone 12 will have 64, 128 and 256 GB of storages while the Pro model also includes 512GB variant.

Price for the basic model is likely to start from $799 (roughly PKR 131,000), while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max could begin at $999 and followed by top of the line variant at $1,099.

This year’s event will be held online at Apple Park Campus. Public on the other hand will have online access to the live event YouTube also be able to host the grand event.