PM Imran to inaugurate Tiger Forces portal this week

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Tiger Force portal on upcoming Saturday to provide an opportunity to the youth to play its role in price control of essential items and improving governance.

This was stated by Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, while talking to media in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

He said test run of the portal has already begun and so far 1,72,000 volunteers from across Pakistan have been registered with the platform.

Usman Dar said that the Tiger Force has played a tremendous role in government's efforts to prevent spread of Coronavirus and it is unfortunate that opposition is unnecessarily criticizing the TF.