British police “aware” as Nawaz Sharif breaks ‘Rule of Six’
Web Desk
04:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
LONDON – Police in UK capital say they are aware of Pakistan’s deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif breaking the new “Rule of Six” that restricts a gathering of more people. 

Sharif, 70, was recently taking a stroll with PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali, Nasir Butt and others in central London when he was recorded by some Pakistanis living in that country.

The United Kingdom, at the tipping point of second wave, has imposed strict measures to curb the spike enforcing the “Rule of Six” that limits social gatherings across the European nation.

Sharif was reported to the Metropolitan Police by a social media user, who goes by the name of Radiant on Twitter. 

Commenting on a video of Sharif and his aides, she tagged the police and wrote: “Dear Metropolitan Police U.K these men are breaking the 6 people rule. Please look into this matter. Their group leader’s surnames is Sharif and address is Avenfield Apartments, Park Lane. Thanks.”

The British police were quick to respond: “Hello can you please DM us about this so we can discuss the matter further.”

Later, they replied in a direct message: “Thank you. We have made local police aware.”

A violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules can cost up to £10,000.

