Bilawal Bhutto touches down in UAE

DUBAI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) today on an official visit.

During the visit, he will hold a meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The foreign minister will offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of the brother of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

In Dubai, the foreign minister will participate in the unveiling ceremony of wax figure of the first Pakistani personality, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds.

Bilawal’s upcoming visit reflects Pakistan’s robust engagement with the UAE and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.