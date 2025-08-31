‘Gen (r) Bajwa personally informed of his Army Chief appointment by Irfan Siddiqui’

LAHORE – A surprising revelation has been made by former Senator and PML-N leader Asif Kirmani, who disclosed behind-the-scenes details of General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s appointment as Army Chief.

According to Kirmani, once the name was finalized for civeted role, Irfan Siddiqui, a close associate of the Bajwa family, personally sought permission from then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to break the news to General Bajwa, which is an unusual step as per protocol.

Kirmani said while there was no direct pressure on Nawaz Sharif, influential lobbies were active behind the scenes. After the protocol, Military Secretary formally conveyed the appointment, but Siddiqui went the extra mile to personally inform Bajwa’s family, making the announcement both personal and unprecedented.

This revelation raised eyebrows about how key appointments are communicated at the highest level.