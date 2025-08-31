Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar to PKR – 31 August 2025

KARACHI – The Foreign exchange market in Pakistan saw stable to mixed trends over weekend, with US dollar, Euro, British pound, UAE dirham, and Saudi riyal remaining the most traded currencies.

According to the latest updates, US dollar was being bought at Rs282.8 and sold at Rs283.6 in the open market. Euro stood at Rs328.9 (buying) and Rs330.7 (selling), while UK pound sterling was recorded at Rs380.9 and Rs382.8.

UAE dirham was changing hands at Rs77.0 (buying) and Rs77.2 (selling), while the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.3 and Rs75.5, respectively.