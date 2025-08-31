Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar to PKR – 31 August 2025

By Staff Reporter
9:11 am | Aug 31, 2025
KARACHI – The Foreign exchange market in Pakistan saw stable to mixed trends over weekend, with US dollar, Euro, British pound, UAE dirham, and Saudi riyal remaining the most traded currencies.

According to the latest updates, US dollar was being bought at Rs282.8 and sold at Rs283.6 in the open market. Euro stood at Rs328.9 (buying) and Rs330.7 (selling), while UK pound sterling was recorded at Rs380.9 and Rs382.8.

UAE dirham was changing hands at Rs77.0 (buying) and Rs77.2 (selling), while the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.3 and Rs75.5, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.8 283.6
Euro EUR 328.9 330.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.9 382.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.0 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 183.5 188.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.85 751.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.88 44.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.03 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2.0
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.75 922.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.68 67.28
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.33 166.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.73 28.03
Omani Riyal OMR 733.45 735.95
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.75 222.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.59 8.74
 
