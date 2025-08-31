India releases more water into Chenab, major flood threatens Punjab

LAHORE – India has once again released water into the Chenab River, raising fears of severe flooding at Head Marala. Flood conditions in Punjab’s three major rivers remain critical, affecting over 2 million people and claiming 33 lives so far. Officials have warned that a massive flood wave is expected to pass near Multan tonight.

India has opened all gates of the Salal Dam, sending nearly 800,000 cusecs of water toward Pakistan without prior notification, increasing the risk of another major flood at Head Marala. Earlier this week, India had released 900,000 cusecs of water, though the Chenab was flowing normally at that time.

Meanwhile, the Ravi River at Balloki and the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala continue to face severe flooding, while water levels at Shahdara (Ravi) are gradually receding, with 78,000 cusecs currently flowing.

The Chenab’s flood wave has already ravaged Sialkot, Wazirabad, and Chiniot, and has now entered Jhang, submerging 200 villages, sweeping away homes, displacing over 200,000 people, and destroying standing crops. Authorities warn the flood will reach Multan tonight. To protect the city, explosives have been placed along Head Muhammad Wala Road to breach embankments if necessary.

At Head Qadirabad Barrage in Mandi Bahauddin, high-level flooding continues, submerging more than 140 villages and settlements in Phalia. Floodwaters have also entered several localities in Kabirwala, where residents are being evacuated by boats.

The Punjab administration is using advanced digital thermal drone technology to locate and rescue stranded people.

So far, 33 people have died in Punjab’s devastating floods, while the PDMA has warned that the situation could worsen in the next 24 hours.

15 Punjab districts on high alert

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced that 15 districts, including Jhang, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Tandlianwala, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, have been placed on high alert.

She said more than 2 million people have been affected across Punjab, with 750,000 already evacuated to safety. Over 500,000 livestock have also been moved to secure locations. She stressed that the government remains fully alert, with the protection of human lives as its top priority.