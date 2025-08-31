AC Pattoki Dies due to Brain Haemorrhage while Helping Flood-Affected Communities

PATTOKI – Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Furqan Muhammad Khan passed away after suffering brain haemorrhage while performing duties in flood relief operations.

Khan had been stationed at Head Blocki Rest House and had spent the last four days assisting flood-affected communities.

He suddenly collapsed due to ruptured brain artery. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be saved, leaving colleagues and residents mourning the loss of a dedicated civil servant.

Khan’s tireless efforts to support flood victims have been widely recognized, and his sudden demise is being felt as a major loss in the administrative community.

Punjab floods

Over 2 million people have been impacted by recent floods in the province. some 750,000 residents were safely evacuated in what she described as the largest evacuation operation in Pakistan’s history while 500,000 livestock have also been moved to safer areas.

Authorities continue to monitor flood-affected areas closely, coordinating relief and rescue operations to safeguard both people and animals.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that 15 districts of Punjab have been placed on high alert in light of “unprecedented” floods including Jhang, Multan, Muzafargarh, Okara, Sahiwal, Toba tek singh, Faislabad, Tandlianwala Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahwalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rajhanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.