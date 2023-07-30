COAS Asim Munir offers condolence to UAE President over death of brother

DUBAI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Sunday offered condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his brother.

Taking to Twitter, UAE Embassy in Pakistan said that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Pakistan army chief who expressed condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, receives General Syed Asim Munir, COAS of Pakistan Army, who offered condolences on the death of late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the UAE Embassy wrote on Twitter.

صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة "حفظه الله ورعاه" يستقبل الفريق أول عاصم منير قائد الجيش الباكستاني، الذي قدم التعازي في وفاة المغفور له بإذن الله تعالى الشيخ سعيد بن زايد آل نهيان "رحمه الله" pic.twitter.com/5PIE7L7M8k — UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) July 30, 2023

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also went to UAE and offered condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his brother.