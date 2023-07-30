COAS Asim Munir offers condolence to UAE President over death of brother

DUBAI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Sunday offered condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his brother.
Taking to Twitter, UAE Embassy in Pakistan said that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Pakistan army chief who expressed condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, receives General Syed Asim Munir, COAS of Pakistan Army, who offered condolences on the death of late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the UAE Embassy wrote on Twitter.
صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة "حفظه الله ورعاه" يستقبل الفريق أول عاصم منير قائد الجيش الباكستاني، الذي قدم التعازي في وفاة المغفور له بإذن الله تعالى الشيخ سعيد بن زايد آل نهيان "رحمه الله" pic.twitter.com/5PIE7L7M8k— UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) July 30, 2023
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also went to UAE and offered condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his brother.
صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة "حفظه الله ورعاه" يستقبل دولة شهباز شريف، رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الصديقة الذي قدم التعازي في وفاة المغفور له بإذن الله تعالى الشيخ سعيد بن زايد آل نهيان "رحمه الله" pic.twitter.com/Nh6ZRY9VFU— UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) July 28, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,679
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.