COAS Asim Munir offers condolence to UAE President over death of brother

Web Desk 01:44 PM | 30 Jul, 2023
DUBAI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Sunday offered condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his brother.

Taking to Twitter, UAE Embassy in Pakistan said that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Pakistan army chief who expressed condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, receives General Syed Asim Munir, COAS of Pakistan Army, who offered condolences on the death of late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the UAE Embassy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also went to UAE and offered condolences to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of his brother. 

