Five TTP, Al-Qaeda operatives held in Karachi joint operation

KARACHI – The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in coordination with federal intelligence agencies, carried out joint operations in different areas of Karachi following reports of banned outfits’ presence, arresting five operatives of Fitna al-Khawarij and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

According to the CTD Sindh spokesperson, information-based operations were conducted in Manghopir (District West) and near KMC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road (District East), resulting in the arrest of two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists—Allah Noor and Sarfaraz—and three Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operatives—Saleem, Jahanzeb, and Imdadullah.

The spokesperson said illegal weapons were recovered from the suspects and sent for forensic testing.

The arrested men, who had received military training from a neighboring country, were allegedly planning terror activities in Karachi. Further interrogation is underway.

CTD confirmed that cases of illegal possession of weapons have been registered against the suspects at the CTD police station.