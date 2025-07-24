BISE DG Khan Class 10 Matric Result 2025 (Check Results Here)

Wait is over as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan officially released Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination Results for 2025. Thousands of students who appeared in the SSC Part II exams can now access their results through various online and offline channels.

BISE DG Khan Class 10th Result 2025

Students can check their marks by visiting the official BISE DG Khan website. By entering their roll number, they will be able to view their detailed mark sheets.

BISE DG Khan Matric Result by SMS

Type your roll number and send it to 800295. You will receive your result instantly via text message.

Matric Result Gazette BISE DG Khan

The official result gazette will also be available for download on the board’s website. It contains collective results from all affiliated schools within DG Khan’s jurisdiction.

Punjab Boards Matric Results

Several other boards across Punjab are announcing their 10th class results simultaneously today, including:

With the results now live, families and schools are celebrating the hard work of students. Top-performing students from BISE DG Khan are expected to be honored in upcoming ceremonies recognizing their academic excellence.