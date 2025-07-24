BISE Multan Matric Results 2025 – Check Results here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan is set to announce Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II results for 2025 today at 10am. Thousands of students who appeared in the 10th class annual examinations can now access their results.

Check BISE Multan Matric Result 2025

Students can check their results by visiting official BISE Multan website. By entering roll number, candidates will be able to view their detailed marksheets.

Multan Board Results by SMS

For students who don’t have access to the internet, BISE Multan offers a convenient SMS service. Simply send your roll number to 800293, and the result will be sent via text message.

Multan Download Matric Gazette 2025

Gazette for Multan Board will be available soon here for download.

Punjab Boards Matric Results 2025

As the results go live, schools and families across the region are celebrating their children’s academic success. Top position holders and high scorers from BISE Multan will be recognized in special award ceremonies expected to take place in the coming days.