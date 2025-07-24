BISE Sargodha Matric Results 2025 – Check Class 10 Results Sargodha Board

Matric results is finally here as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha is set to officially announce Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II results 2025 today.

According to board officials, Matric result has been made available on official BISE Sargodha website, where students can access their marks by entering their roll number.

Sargodha Board Result 2025 Online

Students can visit the official portal of BISE Sargodha to check their detailed marksheets. The platform allows candidates to retrieve subject-wise results by entering their roll number or student registration number.

BISE Sargodha Matric Result SMS Code

For students without internet access, BISE Sargodha has provided an SMS service. Simply send your roll number to 800290, and the result will be delivered via text message.

BISE Sargodha Matric Gazette 2025 Download

The official gazette containing school-wise and district-wise results will be available soon here.

Punjab Boards Matric Results 2025

Alongside Sargodha, other education boards in Punjab have also released their SSC Part II results today, including:

BISE Lahore

BISE Multan

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE DG Khan

BISE Sahiwal

Families, teachers, and schools are celebrating the hard work and dedication of students across the region. BISE Sargodha is expected to announce the names of position holders and top performers in a separate press release, followed by an awards ceremony.