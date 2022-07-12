At least 26 killed as monsoon rains wreak havoc in Sindh

More than two dozen people lost their lives in rain-related incidents as monsoon rains lashed Pakistan’s southeastern region while many areas were still inundated, Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The Sindh government has imposed a rain emergency in the provincial capital yesterday after several areas were flooded with rainwater, leaving residents stranded for hours.

Port city Karachi will likely receive more torrential rains from Thursday under the new weather system, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a recent alert. The torrential rains will continue till July 18.

Amid the intermittent rains, the death toll in Sindh capital increased to 14, with 4 people passing away in electrocution incidents. Two people were reportedly drowned in the Malir river and Gadap river and one labor died in Korangi.

Social media users also lashed the provincial administration after inundated areas. The videos also showed that Karachiites and their vehicles were stuck on the roads.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply was suspended for several hours in part of the country’s largest metropolis, making it difficult for already distressed residents.

Amid the worst situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extend possible support to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah following the urban flooding situation.