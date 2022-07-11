Heavy downpour sinks Karachi once again
Heavy downpour sinks Karachi once again
KARACHI – Heavy rainfall submerged several areas of the port city on the second day of Eidul Azha (Monday).

The overnight showers caused rainwater to accumulate on roads and in neighbourhoods. The prolonged power outages also added to the miseries of the Karachiites.

The heavy downpour also claimed the lives of two citizens. According to a police statement, two people died after being electrocuted in the city’s Garden area.

The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Atif and 25-year-old Hassan. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi while further investigation is under way, the statement said.

Separately, the traffic police said that the Submarine Chowk underpass, KPT underpass, and the one near the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi were closed due to accumulation of rainwater.

According to data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), PAF Masroor Base received the highest amount of rainfall (119.5mm) in the past 24 hours followed by DHA Phase 2 (106.6mm), Quaidabad (76mm), PAF Faisal Base (65mm), Orangi Town (56.2mm), old airport area (49.8mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (46.5mm), Nazimabad (31.8mm), Jinnah Terminal (29.6mm), University Road (14.8mm), Surjani Town (14.4mm), Gadap Town (9.2mm), North Karachi (2.3mm) and Saadi Town (1.1mm).

Meanwhile, the Met department predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the new weather system headed towards the city would last until July 18-19.

The K-Electric spokesperson claimed that the power supply system within its territory was stable.

“Most areas of the city continue to receive power from more than 1,770 feeders out of 1,900,” he said. He added that around 130 feeders were closed as a precautionary measure due to reports of power theft or accumulation of rain water.

