Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer share first glimpse of their baby
Pakistan's ultra-modern diva Neha Rajpoot and her husband Shahbaz Taseer, son of a former Punjab governor, recently tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony. The duo also welcomed their first child, Shahvez Ali Taseer, in April 2022.
Through Instagram posts, the couple has been giving major couple goals to netizens. Neha keeps her fans updated with a little glimpse into her lavish life.
On the occasion of Eid, Neha gave everyone a glimpse of her and Taseer's newborn son.
Donning a red ensemble, she looked ethereal while Taseer wore a black kurta and white trousers to complement her. Their son can also be seen in the Instagram story posted by Rajpoot, captioned "Boys."
The couple is over the moon with their little bundle of joy and also shared the maternity photoshoot that left fans going gaga.
