Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer welcome their first child

Congratulations are in order as supermodel Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The name of their son is Shavez Ali Taseer as the Moray Saiyaan star mentioned it on her Instagram handle, which she took to announce the good news.

"Shahbaz and I feel so blessed to introduce the newest member of our family Shavez Ali Taseer to the world! We are eternally grateful to Allah for our bundle of joy and have been so busy enjoying these precious first moments with our little one. ", she captioned.

“For all of my insta- fam wondering and messaging where I’ve been, I want to thank you for your love, care and prayers! Will be posting baby Shavez soon.” Neha did not share the picture of her newborn baby but promised to post it soon.

Neha and Shahbaz Taseer tied the knot in September 2021 in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

