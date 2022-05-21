Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer welcome their first child
Share
Congratulations are in order as supermodel Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
The name of their son is Shavez Ali Taseer as the Moray Saiyaan star mentioned it on her Instagram handle, which she took to announce the good news.
"Shahbaz and I feel so blessed to introduce the newest member of our family Shavez Ali Taseer to the world! We are eternally grateful to Allah for our bundle of joy and have been so busy enjoying these precious first moments with our little one. ", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
“For all of my insta- fam wondering and messaging where I’ve been, I want to thank you for your love, care and prayers! Will be posting baby Shavez soon.” Neha did not share the picture of her newborn baby but promised to post it soon.
Neha and Shahbaz Taseer tied the knot in September 2021 in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer tie the knot in a ... 04:15 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Supermodel-actress Neha Rajpoot has tied the knot with former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer's son Shahbaz Taseer in a ...
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- LIVE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz addresses press conference in ...05:45 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Shireen Mazari’s arrest: PTI files plea with IHC, calls for ...05:03 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Speaker Pervaiz Elahi summons emergency session of Punjab Assembly ...04:09 PM | 21 May, 2022
-
- PTI's Shireen Mazari arrested by anti-corruption officials in ...02:36 PM | 21 May, 2022
- ‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen’s hair makeover video goes viral07:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Watch - Hania Aamir ignores Iqra Aziz at 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' ...07:38 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon jump onto the ‘Pasoori’ bandwagon06:32 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022