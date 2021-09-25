Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony
Web Desk
04:15 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony
Supermodel-actress Neha Rajpoot has tied the knot with former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer's son Shahbaz Taseer in a glittering Nikkah ceremony on Friday.

Now, the stunning videos and photos from the dreamy wedding ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet.

As for the impressive wardrobe choices, the beaming bride looked beyond stunning in icy blue bridal galore by ace designer Hussain Rehar.

On the other hand, the groom donned a plain white sherwani with a beige overcoat and a pink handkerchief to colour coordinate with Neha. The Nikkah appeared to be an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

While the event was definitely classy and beautiful, Neha’s rukhsati video has gone viral on social media and the particular clip has been attracting immense backlash.

The keyboard warriors were of the point of view that Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer had disrespected the religion. Many were also offended due to the background music being played at the time of rukhsati.

Earlier, the wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted with an intimate Mayun celebration that became the talk of the town.

