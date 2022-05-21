Speaker Pervaiz Elahi summons emergency session of Punjab Assembly tomorrow
Web Desk
04:09 PM | 21 May, 2022
Speaker Pervaiz Elahi summons emergency session of Punjab Assembly tomorrow
Source: File photo
Share

LAHORE – An emergency session of the Punjab Assembly, summoned by Speaker Pervaiz Elahi will be comvened tomorrow (Sunday) as the political crisis in the most populous region turns uglier following the deseating of several disset lawmakers.

Speaker Elahi changed the date of the session and called the emergency meeting by using his constitutional powers. A notification has also been issued by the Speaker Punjab Assembly for the session.

The development comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan de-seated 25 dissident lawmakers of the former ruling PTI who voted for PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in the election for Punjab chief minister.

ECP de-seated rebel MPs following the Supreme Court's decision on a presidential reference seeking its interpretation of Article 63-A.

Pervaiz Elahi receives injuries as violence mars ... 05:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – Amid the hullabaloo and violence, several members of the Punjab Assembly sustained injuries including ...

Punjab Assembly speaker and PML-Q leader earlier maintained that he is former prime minister Imran Khan’s candidate who will ‘dissolve the assembly within half an hour if the PTI chairman asks him to once he takes oath as the governor’.

ECP de-seats 25 PTI dissident MPAs 02:42 PM | 20 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of PTI from ...

More From This Category
LIVE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz addresses ...
05:45 PM | 21 May, 2022
Shireen Mazari’s arrest: PTI files plea with ...
05:03 PM | 21 May, 2022
PTI's Shireen Mazari arrested by anti-corruption ...
02:36 PM | 21 May, 2022
'Depth of misogyny’ – HRCP demands apology ...
01:58 PM | 21 May, 2022
Pakistan Army sets up heat stroke relief camps as ...
01:14 PM | 21 May, 2022
Turkey’s defence minister calls on Pakistan ...
12:25 PM | 21 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer welcome their first child
03:23 PM | 21 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr