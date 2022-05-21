Shireen Mazari’s arrest: PTI files plea with IHC, calls for nationwide protest tonight

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan has given a call for protest over the arrest of his party leader Shireen Mazari by anti-corruption officials with the help of capital city police on Saturday.

"Our senior party leader Shireen Mazari has reportedly been violently abducted from outside her house by this fascist regime. Shireen is strong and fearless, if the imported govt thinks it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated!," Khan said in a tweet.

"Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported govt wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn't enough,they now want anarchy to avoid elections," he added while sharing that he will announce the date of his long march tomorrow after a party meeting.

Today we will protest and tmrw after CC meeting I’ll announce our Long March — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2022

Khan's announcement comes soon after Dr Mazari was held and taken away by Punjab anti-corruption officials in an illegal allotment case.

In another development, PTI has filed an application with Islamabad High Court (IHC), with its lawyers present at the court presently.