Maryam Nawaz responds to Shireen Mazari's arrest, Imran Khan's remarks

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz holds a press conference as she reacted to PTI’s Shireen Mazari’s arrest and also responded to sexist remarks of former PM Imran Khan.

Speaking in a presser in the provincial capital, the PML-N leader said she was not happy hearing the news of Dr. Shireen Mazari’s detention however she maintained that the case against the former human rights minister was registered during the PTI regime.

The PML-N leader also recalled his arrest and said that she had also spent time behind bars during the Imran Khan-led government. Maryam slammed the former ruling party for playing ‘Aurat card’ over the recent incident.

رہنما پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن مریم نواز شریف کی سوشل میڈیا ٹیم کے عہدیداران سے ملاقات https://t.co/MWecrvcNg2 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 21, 2022

She also mentioned that incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also detained in the previous government.

The PML-N leader distanced the ruling party from the incident, saying she came to know about the arrest from a TV report. The outspoken politician even lashed out at PTI and said nothing has been done in four years, but only revenge was taken.

Maryam was also miffed at Imran Khan’s comments about her during the Friday rally. Lamenting at the situation, she said no one can expect respect from PTI Chief.

She claimed to have enough political material against cricketer turned politician, however, she maintained that she would not attack him personally.

Several organizations including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the statement, saying the former prime minister owes an apology to all women.

During his Multan rally, the PTI Chief said Maryam Nawaz might annoy her husband [Captain retd Safdar] the way she repeats his name during political speeches.

Maryam took my name repeatedly so passionately that she should be careful, the former PM said as the attendees cheered on. Soon after his statements, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, politician leaders, and activists called out Khan's misogynistic comments.