'Depth of misogyny’ – HRCP demands apology from Imran Khan over sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD – Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Saturday condemned the vile remarks made by former prime minister Imran Khan against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif during a political rally in Multan last night.

Referring to Maryam, Khan said, "The way you passionately say my name in your speech, be careful, it may upset your husband."

These remarks by the PTI chief landed him in trouble as they upset ordinary people and PML-N leaders alike.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation, especially women, should condemn Imran Khan’s remarks about Maryam.

Mr Khan is a national leader. He must learn to conduct national conversations with his political rivals. He owes an apology not just to Ms Sharif but to all women. 2/2 — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) May 21, 2022

HRCP in its statement said that Khan’s remarks have “plumbed the depths of misogyny”.

“It is simply unacceptable that the political narrative should crumble into such glaring intolerance and sexism.”

Saying Khan is a national leader, the commission said that he must learn to conduct national conversations with his political rivals.

“He owes an apology not just to Ms Sharif but to all women,” HRCP concluded.