PTI's Shireen Mazari arrested by anti-corruption officials in Islamabad
Web Desk
02:36 PM | 21 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PTI leader and former Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari was detained by anti-corruption officials in a case registered in Dera Ghazi Khan, according to reports in local media.

This is a developing story

