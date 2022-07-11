A three-star general is fired for mocking US First Lady Jill Biden
Web Desk
11:35 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
A three-star general is fired for mocking US First Lady Jill Biden
Source: @FLOTUS (Twitter)
Share

The US Army has suspended former head of communications Lt Gen (r) Gary Volesky for taunting first lady Jill Biden’s support of abortion rights.

Army spokesperson said the commander of the military branch’s combined arms center, Lt Gen Theodore Martin, had suspended Volesky from his consultancy pending an investigation into whether the tweet in question violated decorum rules for retired officers.

The tweet was in response to Biden’s June 24 tweet about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, in which the first lady lamented the decision’s impact on women.

An account under Volesky’s name replied: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” Some on the platform interpreted the remark as a verbal potshot at the Biden White House’s support for the transgender community.

Before retiring in 2020, Volesky was in charge of US ground forces in Iraq and headed the army’s famed 101st Airborne Division, which is perhaps best known for being at the tip of the spear during the invasion of Normandy in the second world war.

More From This Category
Pakistan, China conduct joint naval drills
10:11 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
Sea Guardians-2: Pakistan, China prepare for ...
10:27 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Kashmiri man sets new record by writing Quran by ...
11:28 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa flees after protesters ...
04:56 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Muslims in Gulf, US and UK celebrate Eidul Adha ...
02:30 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe killed in gun attack
09:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizey Khan wishes husband Feroze Khan on his birthday
03:00 PM | 11 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr