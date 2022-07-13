Malala Day: UN honours Pakistani activist on her 25th birthday
Web Desk
04:45 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Malala Day: UN honours Pakistani activist on her 25th birthday
Source: @malala (Instagram)
Share

The United Nations Refugee Agency honoured the young Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai on her 25th birthday for speaking up for the rights of displaced girls.

July 12 is observed as Malala Day to appeal to the world leaders that they ensure compulsory and free education for every child.

In a recent post on Instagram, the UN agency greeted Malala and thanked her for being vocal about the rights of displaced girls. Your courageous voice is an inspiration to us all, the post reads.

It further added that the stories of young displaced women are crucial reminders that even when girls are forced from their homes, they don't leave behind their dreams for the future.

The former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama also paid tribute to the young Nobel Laureate, saying what Malala has done is an extraordinary example for girls everywhere to get the education they deserve.

In the year 2012, Malala was attacked by Taliban attackers while returning from school. She later moved to England for further treatment and recovery.

Months after being shot, the young activist delivered a moving speech at the UN headquarters on her 16th birthday.

Malala Yousafzai overjoyed to see Pakistani ... 05:15 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai was overjoyed to see the new Marvel mini-series Ms Marvel, in particular, the ...

Since recovering from her wounds, she has championed the cause of education around the world, speaking out passionately on global platforms for the right of all children, particularly for young women.

Youngest Nobel peace laureate Malala marries in ... 11:04 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in a simple ceremony held in Birmingham. The ...

More From This Category
Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of $44 ...
01:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
‘Sea Guardians-2’: Pakistan, China navies ...
12:10 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
State of emergency declared as Sri Lankan ...
11:48 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
Sri Lankan president’s attempts to flee country ...
11:21 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe laid to rest as ...
08:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa stopped from ...
01:22 PM | 12 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities lament the havoc caused by rainfall in Karachi
07:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr