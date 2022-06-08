Malala Yousafzai overjoyed to see Pakistani representation in 'Ms Marvel’

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai was overjoyed to see the new Marvel mini-series Ms Marvel, in particular, the accurate representation of the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family.

The show depicts Imaan Vellani as an American-Pakistani superhero from an immigrant Muslim family. It presents MCU’s first Muslim superhero and revolves around Kamala Khan, a New Jersey teen who is a major fan of Captain Marvel.

The 24-year-old Malala posted a special note for the show on her Instagram story where she was all praises for the show. Taking to Instagram, Marvel also reposted Malala’s note on their official handle as a token of appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Khan (@msmarvelofficial)

“It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character who eats the same foods, listens to the same music or uses the same Urdu phrases as me. What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage. Thank you, Marvel and Disney+, and most importantly, Ms. Marvel, ” wrote the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms Marvel has been directed by Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The cast includes Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Nimra Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Travina Springer, Laurel Marsden, Laith Nakli and Azhra Usman.