Mahira Khan makes wheelchair appearance at Jeddah Film Festival, leaves fans concerned

Distinguished Pakistani actress Mahira Khan captured the attention of fans at the 'Jeddah Film Festival' in Saudi Arabia, prompting both concern and curiosity as she gracefully navigated the event in a wheelchair.

A circulating viral video on social media initially showcased her in the wheelchair, revealing a surprising twist as she transitioned to using a walking stick to stand, demonstrating her resilient spirit.

Notably, Mahira was observed with a plaster cast on her leg, leaving admirers both worried and intrigued about the circumstances surrounding her condition. The unexpected turn of events has sparked a wave of speculation and genuine concern among her widespread fan base, who are keen to understand the details of her health situation.

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.